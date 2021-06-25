StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Tops $55.25 on Major Exchanges

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for about $55.25 or 0.00174096 BTC on popular exchanges. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $17,755.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00165226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.49 or 1.00633147 BTC.

About StakedZEN

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,403 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

