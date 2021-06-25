STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $106.77 million and $77,899.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

