Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Stellus Capital Investment accounts for 0.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 1.32% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 595.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 454,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,833.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of SCM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,401. The company has a market cap of $253.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.39. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.