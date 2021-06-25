Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Sterling Construction by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

