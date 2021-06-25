Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.56

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.56 and last traded at $45.06, with a volume of 11066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Steven Madden by 440.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

