Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.88.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.