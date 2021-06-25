Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.53.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $218.47 on Monday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

