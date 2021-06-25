Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 23,606 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,527% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,451 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.