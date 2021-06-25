Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,029 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 109,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

CLI opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90. Mack-Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.