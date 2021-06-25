Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 527% compared to the average daily volume of 362 put options.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

AGRO traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 57,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

