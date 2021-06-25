Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Oasis Midstream Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,116 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,056% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,185,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.