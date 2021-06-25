Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tsakos Energy Navigation Put Options (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 602 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,159,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.