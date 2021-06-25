Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,082 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,703% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $17.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

