Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

