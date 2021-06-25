Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $106,272.40 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $106,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $21.22 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $189,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

