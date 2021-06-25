SUN (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00098530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00159883 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,896.83 or 0.99771346 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

