Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 160,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,782,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
SNDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.
The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
