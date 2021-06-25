Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 160,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 382,782,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

SNDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Sundial Growers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

