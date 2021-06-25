Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.63

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Sunoco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.