Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Raised to C$0.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZPTAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Surge Energy from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.88.

Shares of ZPTAF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

