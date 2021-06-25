SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin Purchases 500 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $561.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.88. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $199.70 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.