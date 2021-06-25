Sydney Carey Sells 12,681 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,114.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $21.22 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.