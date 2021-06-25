SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $121.34. 695,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

