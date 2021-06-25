SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SNX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,933. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

