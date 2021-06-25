SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

SNX stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.69. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.