Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,428.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $9.51 or 0.00028411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $3,428.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00159951 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,505.64 or 1.00083894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

