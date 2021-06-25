Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Argus

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.17.

TSM opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $608.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

