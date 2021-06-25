Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 143.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $59,090,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

