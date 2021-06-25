Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

