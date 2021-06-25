TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.69% of TCF Financial worth $120,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 379.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. Research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

