TD Securities Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$21.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NOA opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

