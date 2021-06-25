Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,414 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

