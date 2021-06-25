Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 4,094 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,094 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $129,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

