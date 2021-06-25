Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $61.31 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -875.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

