Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $287,000 Stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veoneer were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,744,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 396,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at $5,147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veoneer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.