Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $312,000 Investment in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $48.96 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

BCEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

