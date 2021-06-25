Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 16.2% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 164,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 206.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of INDB opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

