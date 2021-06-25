Telcoin Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $17.30 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00579675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038713 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,027,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

