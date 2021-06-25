Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.74 on Monday. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.4478 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

