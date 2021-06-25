Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $75.82. Tencent shares last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 1,922,027 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.69.

Get Tencent alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $723.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.