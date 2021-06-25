Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEZNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.