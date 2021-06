Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and traded as high as $0.28. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 750,693 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 161.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. It offers cannabis-infused baked goods, chocolates, and candies; cannabis-infused topical products, such as lotions, massage oils and balms; clones of marijuana plants; flowers and concentrates; oils, waxes, hash, shatters, and clears under the IVXX brand name; and cartridges, vape pens, and wax products.

