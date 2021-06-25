Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI opened at $65.59 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

