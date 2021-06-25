Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $120,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $189.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

