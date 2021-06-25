Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $96,473,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $455,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,579.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,558.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.