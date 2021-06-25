Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,987 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 55.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.