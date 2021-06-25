Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $141,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,075 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

