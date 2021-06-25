The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 94,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,870,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,618,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $3,121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,583,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,871,000 after buying an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 94,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of BK opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.