The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 368,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,542,744 shares.The stock last traded at $97.45 and had previously closed at $99.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

