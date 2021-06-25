The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $249.02. The company had a trading volume of 477,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,759. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

