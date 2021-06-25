The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,182 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,637. The firm has a market cap of $133.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

